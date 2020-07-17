All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 641 West Oakdale Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
641 West Oakdale Avenue
Last updated June 24 2020 at 10:43 PM

641 West Oakdale Avenue

641 West Oakdale Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1272674
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

641 West Oakdale Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Property Type: Apartment
Bedrooms: 3.0
Bathrooms: 1.0
Pets: Pets OK

LAUNDRY IN UNIT - Combo washer/dryer
WALK UP
LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT
HARDWOOD FLOORS
SS APPLIANCES
DISHWASHER
LONG UNIT
HUGE LIVING ROOM
SEVERAL CLOSETS
CENTRAL HEAT
NO AC - NEED WINDOW UNITS

*REMODELED LAST YEAR* Pictures reflect another remodeled unit and are meant to show finishes only. Must see unit in person for layout.

Fantastic three bedroom features large living room, spacious kitchen, tons of closet space. Building features laundry facility, secured entry. Cats and dogs welcome with additional fee. Short walk to Lake Michigan. Close to transportation, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! *Photos may be of a similar unit in building.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 West Oakdale Avenue have any available units?
641 West Oakdale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 641 West Oakdale Avenue have?
Some of 641 West Oakdale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 West Oakdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
641 West Oakdale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 West Oakdale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 641 West Oakdale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 641 West Oakdale Avenue offer parking?
No, 641 West Oakdale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 641 West Oakdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 641 West Oakdale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 West Oakdale Avenue have a pool?
No, 641 West Oakdale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 641 West Oakdale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 641 West Oakdale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 641 West Oakdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 641 West Oakdale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 641 West Oakdale Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1824 N Paulina
1824 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60622
Grand Plaza
540 N State St
Chicago, IL 60654
5345 S. Harper Ave
5345 S Harper Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
735-49 N Austin
749 N Austin Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
2450 N Southport Ave
2450 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Shoreland Apartments
5454 S Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60615
2300 North Clark
2300 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
1331 W. Loyola
1331 W Loyola Ave
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity