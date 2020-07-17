641 West Oakdale Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Property Type: Apartment

Bedrooms: 3.0

Bathrooms: 1.0

Pets: Pets OK



LAUNDRY IN UNIT - Combo washer/dryer

WALK UP

LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT

HARDWOOD FLOORS

SS APPLIANCES

DISHWASHER

LONG UNIT

HUGE LIVING ROOM

SEVERAL CLOSETS

CENTRAL HEAT

NO AC - NEED WINDOW UNITS



*REMODELED LAST YEAR* Pictures reflect another remodeled unit and are meant to show finishes only. Must see unit in person for layout.



Fantastic three bedroom features large living room, spacious kitchen, tons of closet space. Building features laundry facility, secured entry. Cats and dogs welcome with additional fee. Short walk to Lake Michigan. Close to transportation, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! *Photos may be of a similar unit in building.

Contact us to schedule a showing.