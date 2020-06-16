6401 N SHERIDAN

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated gym doorman

Must See 1BR in Rogers Park! Close to Loyola! As you enter the thriving neighborhood of Rogers Park, you are greeted by the magnificent and inviting Sheridan Lake Apartments, conveniently located next door to Loyola University's Lakeshore Campus. Two beautifully maintained buildings home to renovated studio, one and two-bedroom apartments, some with stunning views of downtown and the lake. Sheridan Lake accommodates your every need with its friendly doorman attendants and on-site fitness and laundry facilities. Shopping, dining, and the CTA Red Line at your fingertips. *Photos may be of similar unit* *Pricing and availability subject to change*