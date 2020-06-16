All apartments in Chicago
6401 N SHERIDAN
Last updated March 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

6401 N SHERIDAN

6401 North Sheridan Road · (805) 901-2656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6401 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
doorman
Must See 1BR in Rogers Park! Close to Loyola! As you enter the thriving neighborhood of Rogers Park, you are greeted by the magnificent and inviting Sheridan Lake Apartments, conveniently located next door to Loyola University's Lakeshore Campus. Two beautifully maintained buildings home to renovated studio, one and two-bedroom apartments, some with stunning views of downtown and the lake. Sheridan Lake accommodates your every need with its friendly doorman attendants and on-site fitness and laundry facilities. Shopping, dining, and the CTA Red Line at your fingertips. *Photos may be of similar unit* *Pricing and availability subject to change*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6401 N SHERIDAN have any available units?
6401 N SHERIDAN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6401 N SHERIDAN have?
Some of 6401 N SHERIDAN's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6401 N SHERIDAN currently offering any rent specials?
6401 N SHERIDAN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 N SHERIDAN pet-friendly?
No, 6401 N SHERIDAN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6401 N SHERIDAN offer parking?
No, 6401 N SHERIDAN does not offer parking.
Does 6401 N SHERIDAN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6401 N SHERIDAN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 N SHERIDAN have a pool?
No, 6401 N SHERIDAN does not have a pool.
Does 6401 N SHERIDAN have accessible units?
No, 6401 N SHERIDAN does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 N SHERIDAN have units with dishwashers?
No, 6401 N SHERIDAN does not have units with dishwashers.
