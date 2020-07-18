All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:28 AM

639 W PATTERSON

639 W Patterson Ave · (773) 454-1497
Location

639 W Patterson Ave, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
An updated extra-large studio in a lovely courtyard building in a prime location with hardwood floors, and eat-in-kitchen with space for a table, and great closets, including a huge walk-in closet. Heat and cooking gas are included in the rent. One cat is welcome per apartment with $20 per month pet rent. On-site laundry.You can walk anywhere from this location, including a mere 2 blocks to the CTA Red Line "Addison" stop, downtown express buses, and Wrigley Field, a block to the Lakeview Whole Foods and the Jewel Osco store. In addition, tons of restaurants and shops are just around the corner.** Photos are of a model unit in the building of similar size, quality, and price **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 W PATTERSON have any available units?
639 W PATTERSON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 639 W PATTERSON have?
Some of 639 W PATTERSON's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 W PATTERSON currently offering any rent specials?
639 W PATTERSON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 W PATTERSON pet-friendly?
Yes, 639 W PATTERSON is pet friendly.
Does 639 W PATTERSON offer parking?
No, 639 W PATTERSON does not offer parking.
Does 639 W PATTERSON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 639 W PATTERSON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 W PATTERSON have a pool?
No, 639 W PATTERSON does not have a pool.
Does 639 W PATTERSON have accessible units?
No, 639 W PATTERSON does not have accessible units.
Does 639 W PATTERSON have units with dishwashers?
No, 639 W PATTERSON does not have units with dishwashers.
