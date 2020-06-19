6336 North Magnolia Avenue

Amenities
Perfect 2 bed 1 bath with ideal Edgwater location, walk in closet and dishwasher! Available 6/1
Unbeatable 2 bed, 1 bath unit available 6/1 in Chicago's hot Edgewater neighborhood. This unit is close to it all and is a short walk to coffee shops, parks, nightlife, restaurants and public transportation! Hardwood floors and sunlight are the first features you see when entering this charming apartment. New kitchen with dishwasher,huge bedrooms with walk in closet,large living room , garage available . Pets permitted .
Contact us to schedule a showing.