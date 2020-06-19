All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:06 AM

6336 North Magnolia Avenue

6336 North Magnolia Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1770964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6336 North Magnolia Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Perfect 2 bed 1 bath with ideal Edgwater location, walk in closet and dishwasher! Available 6/1
Unbeatable 2 bed, 1 bath unit available 6/1 in Chicago's hot Edgewater neighborhood. This unit is close to it all and is a short walk to coffee shops, parks, nightlife, restaurants and public transportation! Hardwood floors and sunlight are the first features you see when entering this charming apartment. New kitchen with dishwasher,huge bedrooms with walk in closet,large living room , garage available . Pets permitted .

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6336 North Magnolia Avenue have any available units?
6336 North Magnolia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6336 North Magnolia Avenue have?
Some of 6336 North Magnolia Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6336 North Magnolia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6336 North Magnolia Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6336 North Magnolia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6336 North Magnolia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6336 North Magnolia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6336 North Magnolia Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6336 North Magnolia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6336 North Magnolia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6336 North Magnolia Avenue have a pool?
No, 6336 North Magnolia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6336 North Magnolia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6336 North Magnolia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6336 North Magnolia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6336 North Magnolia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
