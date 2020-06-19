6336 North Magnolia Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

Perfect 2 bed 1 bath with ideal Edgwater location, walk in closet and dishwasher! Available 6/1

Unbeatable 2 bed, 1 bath unit available 6/1 in Chicago's hot Edgewater neighborhood. This unit is close to it all and is a short walk to coffee shops, parks, nightlife, restaurants and public transportation! Hardwood floors and sunlight are the first features you see when entering this charming apartment. New kitchen with dishwasher,huge bedrooms with walk in closet,large living room , garage available . Pets permitted .



Contact us to schedule a showing.