6314 North Fairfield Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

WELCOME HOME TO THIS VERY SPACIOUS CONDO. THIS UNIT WAS RECENTLY UPDATED AND IS READY TO MOVE IN. CONDOMINIUM FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS, 2 GOOD SIZE BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STOVE, FRIDGE, DISHWASHER AND GARBAGE DISPOSAL. UNITS ALSO INCLUDES IN UNIT WASHER& DRYER, CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONER. RECENT OUTDOOR UPDATES ARE: TUCK-POINTING 2 YEARS AGO, ROOF 5 YEARS AGO & NEWER BACK PORCH. UNIT INCLUDES STORAGE SPACE IN THE BASEMENT AND ONE PARKING ASSIGNED SPACE. JUST A SHORT WALK TO PARK, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS.CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. TENANTS PAYS ELECTRICITY & GAS.NO DEPOSIT,$700 NON REFUNDABLE MOVE IN FEE. 1ST AND LAST MONTH RENT DUE AT SIGNING LEASE.