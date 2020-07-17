631 W Arlington Pl 2

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill internet access

Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL AND NEWLY RENOVATED 3 Bedroom 2 Bath! - Property Id: 287398



3 Bedroom 2 bath. Fantastic renovation in a 3 flat in Prime Lincoln Park. All New as of 2018 Kitchen with Granite, tons of counter space and cabinets, breakfast bar, Stainless steel, dishwasher, LAUNDRY IN UNIT, Hardwood floors, and plenty of space!! This unit features sectioned off Kitchen/living area with skylight, elevated master suite and bath (dual vanities) in back, and then 2 large bedrooms down the hall. West wall is filled with windows that have full exposure, so this unit gets a ton of natural light! All bedrooms easily accommodate king sized beds with dressers and desks. HUGE shared front yard for grilling etc. Cats OK and dogs negotiable, please inquire.



$175 Flat fee for ALL utilities!! This includes DirectTV and High Speed Internet (+electric, water, scavenger, gas/heat)



Call for more information, a viewing or for listings similar to this!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/631-w-arlington-pl-chicago-il-unit-2/287398

Property Id 287398



(RLNE5945014)