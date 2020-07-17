All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

631 W Arlington Pl 2

631 West Arlington Place · (630) 750-6090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

631 West Arlington Place, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL AND NEWLY RENOVATED 3 Bedroom 2 Bath! - Property Id: 287398

3 Bedroom 2 bath. Fantastic renovation in a 3 flat in Prime Lincoln Park. All New as of 2018 Kitchen with Granite, tons of counter space and cabinets, breakfast bar, Stainless steel, dishwasher, LAUNDRY IN UNIT, Hardwood floors, and plenty of space!! This unit features sectioned off Kitchen/living area with skylight, elevated master suite and bath (dual vanities) in back, and then 2 large bedrooms down the hall. West wall is filled with windows that have full exposure, so this unit gets a ton of natural light! All bedrooms easily accommodate king sized beds with dressers and desks. HUGE shared front yard for grilling etc. Cats OK and dogs negotiable, please inquire.

$175 Flat fee for ALL utilities!! This includes DirectTV and High Speed Internet (+electric, water, scavenger, gas/heat)

Call for more information, a viewing or for listings similar to this!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/631-w-arlington-pl-chicago-il-unit-2/287398
Property Id 287398

(RLNE5945014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 W Arlington Pl 2 have any available units?
631 W Arlington Pl 2 has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 631 W Arlington Pl 2 have?
Some of 631 W Arlington Pl 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 W Arlington Pl 2 currently offering any rent specials?
631 W Arlington Pl 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 W Arlington Pl 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 631 W Arlington Pl 2 is pet friendly.
Does 631 W Arlington Pl 2 offer parking?
No, 631 W Arlington Pl 2 does not offer parking.
Does 631 W Arlington Pl 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 631 W Arlington Pl 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 W Arlington Pl 2 have a pool?
No, 631 W Arlington Pl 2 does not have a pool.
Does 631 W Arlington Pl 2 have accessible units?
No, 631 W Arlington Pl 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 631 W Arlington Pl 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 631 W Arlington Pl 2 has units with dishwashers.
