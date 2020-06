Amenities

Rarely available corner penthouse in River North. Large 2 BR 2 BA with split bedroom floor plan. 12' floor to ceiling windows with stunning North and East views. Spacious living room with lots of natural light and bamboo hardwood floors. Upgraded kitchen with granite and SS appliances. Bright master with large bath and dual vanity. Motorized window shades and custom Elfa closets. Steps to Chicago Ave Brown & Purple L Trains Michigan Ave shopping easy access to 90/94 290 55. Heat/gas/water/cable/wifi included. Extra large indoor heated parking space on the first floor available for $250/month.