Last updated June 24 2020 at 2:38 AM

628 W Cornelia

628 West Cornelia Avenue · (773) 789-7191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

628 West Cornelia Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
Live in beautiful Lakeview! This building features secured entry doors, laundry on-site and is pet friendly. Walking distance to the Red line and express buses which can take you to Lincoln Park, Gold Coast, the Loop or Uptown, Edgewater and Evanston. Also near Whole Foods, Jewel and lots of restaurants and nightlife.This spacious two bedroom apartment features hardwood floors, lots of storage and good natural light. The bedrooms can fit at least a queen size bed plus furniture. The kitchen has a separate dining nook and good cabinet space.No security deposit and Pets ok!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 W Cornelia have any available units?
628 W Cornelia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 628 W Cornelia have?
Some of 628 W Cornelia's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 W Cornelia currently offering any rent specials?
628 W Cornelia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 W Cornelia pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 W Cornelia is pet friendly.
Does 628 W Cornelia offer parking?
No, 628 W Cornelia does not offer parking.
Does 628 W Cornelia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 W Cornelia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 W Cornelia have a pool?
No, 628 W Cornelia does not have a pool.
Does 628 W Cornelia have accessible units?
No, 628 W Cornelia does not have accessible units.
Does 628 W Cornelia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 W Cornelia has units with dishwashers.
