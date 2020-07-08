628 W Cornelia

Amenities

Live in beautiful Lakeview! This building features secured entry doors, laundry on-site and is pet friendly. Walking distance to the Red line and express buses which can take you to Lincoln Park, Gold Coast, the Loop or Uptown, Edgewater and Evanston. Also near Whole Foods, Jewel and lots of restaurants and nightlife.This spacious two bedroom apartment features hardwood floors, lots of storage and good natural light. The bedrooms can fit at least a queen size bed plus furniture. The kitchen has a separate dining nook and good cabinet space.No security deposit and Pets ok!