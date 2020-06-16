All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 626 W Waveland Ave 2F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
626 W Waveland Ave 2F
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

626 W Waveland Ave 2F

626 W Waveland Ave · (816) 213-3761
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

626 W Waveland Ave, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2F · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning 2 bed/1 bath in Lakeview! - Property Id: 241201

STUNNING condo in great location! This rehabbed 2bed/1ba unit features in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and fireplace. Charming side balcony right off the kitchen. Terrific location! Quiet, tree-lined street right by the lake. Walking distance to all the shops, restaurants and nightlife in Lakeview. Conveniently located near Lake Shore Express Buses, Broadway Bus and Lake Shore Drive.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241201
Property Id 241201

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5785162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 W Waveland Ave 2F have any available units?
626 W Waveland Ave 2F has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 W Waveland Ave 2F have?
Some of 626 W Waveland Ave 2F's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 W Waveland Ave 2F currently offering any rent specials?
626 W Waveland Ave 2F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 W Waveland Ave 2F pet-friendly?
No, 626 W Waveland Ave 2F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 626 W Waveland Ave 2F offer parking?
No, 626 W Waveland Ave 2F does not offer parking.
Does 626 W Waveland Ave 2F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 W Waveland Ave 2F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 W Waveland Ave 2F have a pool?
No, 626 W Waveland Ave 2F does not have a pool.
Does 626 W Waveland Ave 2F have accessible units?
No, 626 W Waveland Ave 2F does not have accessible units.
Does 626 W Waveland Ave 2F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 626 W Waveland Ave 2F has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 626 W Waveland Ave 2F?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3709 North Wilton Ave. Apt.
3709 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
839 Diversey
839 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
1334-40 E Hyde Park Blvd
1334 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
846 N Hoyne
846 North Hoyne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
4817-23 N Wolcott
4817 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
Hubbard221
221 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
1401 S State Apartments
1401 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
5441 S Cornell
5441 South Cornell Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity