Last updated July 10 2020 at 2:29 PM

622 N Ashland Avenue

622 North Ashland Avenue · (773) 520-0216
Location

622 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
Live in Luxury & Style!!! Luxury Premier Modern Glass/Glazed Block & IPE Wood - Newer Construction!!! Furnished Rate: $4,200 - Unfurnished $3,900 (the owners prefer to rent this furnished) -- 3 VERY large bedrooms, 3 baths simplex unit with 2,200 sq/ft. Soaring 10 ft ceilings. Private elevator entry, expansive living room with floor to ceiling glass panels, hardwood floors throughout, UNICO kitchen with Sub-Zero and Bosch stainless steel appliances, VERY large island with seating. Two suited bedrooms with custom closets throughout, contemporary detailed baths with porcelain, separate showers. Master with an over-sized spa-like bathroom and free-floating tub. Private large deck/balcony and extra-long 2-car tandem garage parking space included. No pets. ***Available July 1st*** Section 8 applicants welcome. REQUIREMENTS: Security Deposit 1 month's rent, a non-refundable move-in fee of $350 paid to the HOA, $65 per person for Rental Application. Rental Insurance Required. 2-YEAR minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 N Ashland Avenue have any available units?
622 N Ashland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 622 N Ashland Avenue have?
Some of 622 N Ashland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 N Ashland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
622 N Ashland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 N Ashland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 622 N Ashland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 622 N Ashland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 622 N Ashland Avenue offers parking.
Does 622 N Ashland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 N Ashland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 N Ashland Avenue have a pool?
No, 622 N Ashland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 622 N Ashland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 622 N Ashland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 622 N Ashland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 N Ashland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
