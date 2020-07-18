622 N Ashland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator parking garage hot tub

Live in Luxury & Style!!! Luxury Premier Modern Glass/Glazed Block & IPE Wood - Newer Construction!!! Furnished Rate: $4,200 - Unfurnished $3,900 (the owners prefer to rent this furnished) -- 3 VERY large bedrooms, 3 baths simplex unit with 2,200 sq/ft. Soaring 10 ft ceilings. Private elevator entry, expansive living room with floor to ceiling glass panels, hardwood floors throughout, UNICO kitchen with Sub-Zero and Bosch stainless steel appliances, VERY large island with seating. Two suited bedrooms with custom closets throughout, contemporary detailed baths with porcelain, separate showers. Master with an over-sized spa-like bathroom and free-floating tub. Private large deck/balcony and extra-long 2-car tandem garage parking space included. No pets. ***Available July 1st*** Section 8 applicants welcome. REQUIREMENTS: Security Deposit 1 month's rent, a non-refundable move-in fee of $350 paid to the HOA, $65 per person for Rental Application. Rental Insurance Required. 2-YEAR minimum.