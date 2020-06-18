6216 N MOZART

Amenities

Large 2 bed 1 bath with separate dining, new tub and hardwood floors avail asap! This extra spacious 2 bed 1 bath unit is available immediately! Hardwood floors throughout, separate dining area that could also be used as a living room, radiant (free!) heat, newly tiled bathroom with new tub and roomy kitchen with back rear entrance. Second floor in quiet walk up in Roger's Park. You'll find architectural gems, authentic global eateries, and a cutting-edge theatre scene, all nestled in Roger's Park. Call for a showing today!