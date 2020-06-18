All apartments in Chicago
6216 N MOZART

6216 North Mozart Street · (805) 901-2656
Location

6216 North Mozart Street, Chicago, IL 60659
West Ridge

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
media room
Large 2 bed 1 bath with separate dining, new tub and hardwood floors avail asap! This extra spacious 2 bed 1 bath unit is available immediately! Hardwood floors throughout, separate dining area that could also be used as a living room, radiant (free!) heat, newly tiled bathroom with new tub and roomy kitchen with back rear entrance. Second floor in quiet walk up in Roger's Park. You'll find architectural gems, authentic global eateries, and a cutting-edge theatre scene, all nestled in Roger's Park. Call for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6216 N MOZART have any available units?
6216 N MOZART doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 6216 N MOZART currently offering any rent specials?
6216 N MOZART isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6216 N MOZART pet-friendly?
No, 6216 N MOZART is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6216 N MOZART offer parking?
No, 6216 N MOZART does not offer parking.
Does 6216 N MOZART have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6216 N MOZART does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6216 N MOZART have a pool?
No, 6216 N MOZART does not have a pool.
Does 6216 N MOZART have accessible units?
No, 6216 N MOZART does not have accessible units.
Does 6216 N MOZART have units with dishwashers?
No, 6216 N MOZART does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6216 N MOZART have units with air conditioning?
No, 6216 N MOZART does not have units with air conditioning.
