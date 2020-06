Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

NEWLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH IN JACKSON PARK - Property Id: 296207



Beautiful, remodeled home in Jackson park. Beautiful glossy hardwood floors and granite countertops in the kitchen. Spacious bedrooms and a balcony to enjoy a nice summer breeze and family barbecues. Condo also comes with assigned parking.



Requirements:

3x Rent

NO EVICTIONS

NO BANKRUPTCIES



Please email Kendall Benton at kendall.dreamspots@gmail.com or text (708) 576-1182 for more information or to schedule a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296207

No Pets Allowed



