6137 N Glenwood Ave 3N

Spacious 1 BR By The Lake on Tree Lined Block! - Property Id: 298595
VINTAGE CHARM LIVING in a great neighborhood! Large, top floor 1 BR, with tons of closet space near theaters, restaurants, boutiques, cafes, fitness studios, and more. Close to both Edgwater and Andersonville. Free heat and water!
Location:
-8 minute walk to CTA Red Line at Granville Stop
-Walking distance to Whole Foods and Starbucks
-Short walk to main strip of Andersonville's Clark St and Broadway
Access to Downtown via Lake Shore Drive. Walk to Clark Street's fabled "restaurant strip" and enjoy eclectic independently own shops.
Amenities Include:
-Lighting and Fans
-Large bedroom
-Walk in closet
-Built in vintage cabinetry
-Beautiful hardwood floors
-Coin Laundry on site
-Easy non permit Street Parking
Available now with flexible move-in date. This is the one!
Contact Julie for showings
Stark Chicago
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298595
Property Id 298595
(RLNE5850227)