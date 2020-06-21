All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

6137 N Glenwood Ave 3N

6137 North Glenwood Avenue · (773) 321-8227
Location

6137 North Glenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3N · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
media room
Spacious 1 BR By The Lake on Tree Lined Block! - Property Id: 298595

VINTAGE CHARM LIVING in a great neighborhood! Large, top floor 1 BR, with tons of closet space near theaters, restaurants, boutiques, cafes, fitness studios, and more. Close to both Edgwater and Andersonville. Free heat and water!

Location:
-8 minute walk to CTA Red Line at Granville Stop
-Walking distance to Whole Foods and Starbucks
-Short walk to main strip of Andersonville's Clark St and Broadway
Access to Downtown via Lake Shore Drive. Walk to Clark Street's fabled "restaurant strip" and enjoy eclectic independently own shops.

Amenities Include:
-Lighting and Fans
-Large bedroom
-Walk in closet
-Built in vintage cabinetry
-Beautiful hardwood floors
-Coin Laundry on site
-Easy non permit Street Parking

Available now with flexible move-in date. This is the one!
Contact Julie for showings
Stark Chicago
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298595
Property Id 298595

(RLNE5850227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6137 N Glenwood Ave 3N have any available units?
6137 N Glenwood Ave 3N has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6137 N Glenwood Ave 3N have?
Some of 6137 N Glenwood Ave 3N's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6137 N Glenwood Ave 3N currently offering any rent specials?
6137 N Glenwood Ave 3N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6137 N Glenwood Ave 3N pet-friendly?
No, 6137 N Glenwood Ave 3N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6137 N Glenwood Ave 3N offer parking?
No, 6137 N Glenwood Ave 3N does not offer parking.
Does 6137 N Glenwood Ave 3N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6137 N Glenwood Ave 3N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6137 N Glenwood Ave 3N have a pool?
No, 6137 N Glenwood Ave 3N does not have a pool.
Does 6137 N Glenwood Ave 3N have accessible units?
No, 6137 N Glenwood Ave 3N does not have accessible units.
Does 6137 N Glenwood Ave 3N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6137 N Glenwood Ave 3N does not have units with dishwashers.
