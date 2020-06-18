All apartments in Chicago
6124 North Seeley Avenue
6124 North Seeley Avenue

6124 North Seeley Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1471727
Location

6124 North Seeley Avenue, Chicago, IL 60659
West Ridge

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remarks: Your next dream rental is right here, look no further! Bedrooms contain new carpeting and window blinds. Clean and updated bathroom with gorgeous ceramic tiles and backsplash. Updated kitchen includes SS appliances, new blinds, new countertops, beautiful hardwood floor and full high backsplash. Features include storage locker, walk-in closet and loads of natural sunlight as unit is on 2nd floor. Walking distance to bus stops and stores on W Peterson Ave. Few minute drive from Lake Michigan!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6124 North Seeley Avenue have any available units?
6124 North Seeley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6124 North Seeley Avenue have?
Some of 6124 North Seeley Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6124 North Seeley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6124 North Seeley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6124 North Seeley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6124 North Seeley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6124 North Seeley Avenue offer parking?
No, 6124 North Seeley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6124 North Seeley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6124 North Seeley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6124 North Seeley Avenue have a pool?
No, 6124 North Seeley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6124 North Seeley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6124 North Seeley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6124 North Seeley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6124 North Seeley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
