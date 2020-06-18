6124 North Seeley Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Remarks: Your next dream rental is right here, look no further! Bedrooms contain new carpeting and window blinds. Clean and updated bathroom with gorgeous ceramic tiles and backsplash. Updated kitchen includes SS appliances, new blinds, new countertops, beautiful hardwood floor and full high backsplash. Features include storage locker, walk-in closet and loads of natural sunlight as unit is on 2nd floor. Walking distance to bus stops and stores on W Peterson Ave. Few minute drive from Lake Michigan!

Contact us to schedule a showing.