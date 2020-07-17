Amenities
Close to Granville or Thorndale Red line stop! - Property Id: 288706
Location: 6103 North Winthrop, Chicago, IL 60660
Rent: $1950
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Building
Parking: Garage for rent
Apartment Features:
- Hardwood Floors
- Lots of closet space
- Beautifully updated kitchen
- Appliances included: Refrigerator, Gas stove, Dishwasher, microwave
- Fitness center
- Walk to Granville red-line stop
- Bike storage
Heat and water included!
Tenant pays cooking gas, electric, cable/internet!
Pets welcome! NO aggressive breeds!
Professionally managed property. Pay your rent online!
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6103-n-winthrop-ave-chicago-il/288706
