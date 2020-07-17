All apartments in Chicago
6103 N Winthrop Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

6103 N Winthrop Ave

6103 North Winthrop Avenue · (312) 307-6616
Location

6103 North Winthrop Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1950 · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
e-payments
bike storage
garage
internet access
Close to Granville or Thorndale Red line stop! - Property Id: 288706

Location: 6103 North Winthrop, Chicago, IL 60660

Rent: $1950
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Building
Parking: Garage for rent

Apartment Features:
- Hardwood Floors
- Lots of closet space
- Beautifully updated kitchen
- Appliances included: Refrigerator, Gas stove, Dishwasher, microwave
- Fitness center
- Walk to Granville red-line stop
- Bike storage

Heat and water included!
Tenant pays cooking gas, electric, cable/internet!

Pets welcome! NO aggressive breeds!

Professionally managed property. Pay your rent online!

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6103-n-winthrop-ave-chicago-il/288706
Property Id 288706

(RLNE5965486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6103 N Winthrop Ave have any available units?
6103 N Winthrop Ave has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6103 N Winthrop Ave have?
Some of 6103 N Winthrop Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6103 N Winthrop Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6103 N Winthrop Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6103 N Winthrop Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6103 N Winthrop Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6103 N Winthrop Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6103 N Winthrop Ave offers parking.
Does 6103 N Winthrop Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6103 N Winthrop Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6103 N Winthrop Ave have a pool?
No, 6103 N Winthrop Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6103 N Winthrop Ave have accessible units?
No, 6103 N Winthrop Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6103 N Winthrop Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6103 N Winthrop Ave has units with dishwashers.
