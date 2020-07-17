Amenities

Close to Granville or Thorndale Red line stop! - Property Id: 288706



Location: 6103 North Winthrop, Chicago, IL 60660



Rent: $1950

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Pet Friendly

Laundry: In Building

Parking: Garage for rent



Apartment Features:

- Hardwood Floors

- Lots of closet space

- Beautifully updated kitchen

- Appliances included: Refrigerator, Gas stove, Dishwasher, microwave

- Fitness center

- Walk to Granville red-line stop

- Bike storage



Heat and water included!

Tenant pays cooking gas, electric, cable/internet!



Pets welcome! NO aggressive breeds!



Professionally managed property. Pay your rent online!



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)

Landstar Realty Group

312-307-6616



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6103-n-winthrop-ave-chicago-il/288706

