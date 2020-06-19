6101 North SHERIDAN Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Empty unit!! Face Time and Zoom private virtual tours available by appointment! Newly renovated vintage charm! Light-filled Large1-bed room with separate dining room in vintage "Historical Park Edgewater" high-rise built as a European style hotel in the 1920's retains the best of its historical past with all-new kitchen & designer bath with French Tub. All new, lighting, herringbone porcelain tile floors & blinds. High ceilings, crown moldings, lake view Fromm all rooms. Perfect backdrop for contemporary or traditional furnishings. Access to private garden. One building away from lakefront, at #147 express bus stop, close to red line, quick access to LSD, beach, parks, N. Broadway restaurants, Andersonville attractions, Mariano's, Whole Foods, health club. Storage locker, wait list for parking 75.00 a month. Heat & cooking gas included. Manager on site. Full credit report needed. 500.00 move in fee, 500.00 move out fee and a 150.00 Administration fee payable to Lessor at signing of lease. A 300.00 refundable move in security deposit payable to Park Edgewater Condominium at signing of lease.