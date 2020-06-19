All apartments in Chicago
6101 North SHERIDAN Road

6101 North Sheridan Road · (800) 795-1010
Location

6101 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 14E · Avail. now

$1,418

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Empty unit!! Face Time and Zoom private virtual tours available by appointment! Newly renovated vintage charm! Light-filled Large1-bed room with separate dining room in vintage "Historical Park Edgewater" high-rise built as a European style hotel in the 1920's retains the best of its historical past with all-new kitchen & designer bath with French Tub. All new, lighting, herringbone porcelain tile floors & blinds. High ceilings, crown moldings, lake view Fromm all rooms. Perfect backdrop for contemporary or traditional furnishings. Access to private garden. One building away from lakefront, at #147 express bus stop, close to red line, quick access to LSD, beach, parks, N. Broadway restaurants, Andersonville attractions, Mariano's, Whole Foods, health club. Storage locker, wait list for parking 75.00 a month. Heat & cooking gas included. Manager on site. Full credit report needed. 500.00 move in fee, 500.00 move out fee and a 150.00 Administration fee payable to Lessor at signing of lease. A 300.00 refundable move in security deposit payable to Park Edgewater Condominium at signing of lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6101 North SHERIDAN Road have any available units?
6101 North SHERIDAN Road has a unit available for $1,418 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6101 North SHERIDAN Road have?
Some of 6101 North SHERIDAN Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6101 North SHERIDAN Road currently offering any rent specials?
6101 North SHERIDAN Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6101 North SHERIDAN Road pet-friendly?
No, 6101 North SHERIDAN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6101 North SHERIDAN Road offer parking?
Yes, 6101 North SHERIDAN Road does offer parking.
Does 6101 North SHERIDAN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6101 North SHERIDAN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6101 North SHERIDAN Road have a pool?
No, 6101 North SHERIDAN Road does not have a pool.
Does 6101 North SHERIDAN Road have accessible units?
No, 6101 North SHERIDAN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6101 North SHERIDAN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6101 North SHERIDAN Road has units with dishwashers.
