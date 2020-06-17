All apartments in Chicago
6057 W Addison St 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

6057 W Addison St 2

6057 West Addison Street · (773) 956-4023
Location

6057 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL 60634
Dunning

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 2 Bed / 1 Bath Apt in Portage Park! - Property Id: 233071

n Portage Park!

-Large Living Room
-New Stainless Steel Fridge & Stove / Oven
-2 Bedrooms
-Updated Bathroom w/ Vintage Tub
-Freshly Painted Grey
-Refinished Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Ample Closet Space
-Enclosed Porch

Flexible Move-In!

Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Maintenance, & Trash

No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s and Tech Fees apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Silver Property Group, Ltd.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233071
Property Id 233071

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5761352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6057 W Addison St 2 have any available units?
6057 W Addison St 2 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6057 W Addison St 2 have?
Some of 6057 W Addison St 2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6057 W Addison St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
6057 W Addison St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6057 W Addison St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6057 W Addison St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 6057 W Addison St 2 offer parking?
No, 6057 W Addison St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 6057 W Addison St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6057 W Addison St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6057 W Addison St 2 have a pool?
No, 6057 W Addison St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 6057 W Addison St 2 have accessible units?
No, 6057 W Addison St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6057 W Addison St 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6057 W Addison St 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
