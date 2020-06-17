6057 W Addison St 2

Amenities
Large 2 Bed / 1 Bath Apt in Portage Park! - Property Id: 233071
n Portage Park!
-Large Living Room
-New Stainless Steel Fridge & Stove / Oven
-2 Bedrooms
-Updated Bathroom w/ Vintage Tub
-Freshly Painted Grey
-Refinished Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Ample Closet Space
-Enclosed Porch
Flexible Move-In!
Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Maintenance, & Trash
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s and Tech Fees apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
*Photos may be of a similar unit.
Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
No Dogs Allowed
