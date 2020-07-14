All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like
7914 S Kingston Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
7914 S Kingston Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

7914 S Kingston Ave

7914 S Kingston Ave · (312) 739-5971
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
South Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7914 S Kingston Ave, Chicago, IL 60617
South Chicago

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7914 S Kingston Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This lovely three story building features 12 condo quality apartments complete with hardwood floors and modern appliances. Heat is included in the low monthly rent! Additional Amenities include Eat-In Kitchen, and Laundry On-Site. Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7914 S Kingston Ave have any available units?
7914 S Kingston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7914 S Kingston Ave have?
Some of 7914 S Kingston Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7914 S Kingston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7914 S Kingston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7914 S Kingston Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7914 S Kingston Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7914 S Kingston Ave offer parking?
No, 7914 S Kingston Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7914 S Kingston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7914 S Kingston Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7914 S Kingston Ave have a pool?
No, 7914 S Kingston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7914 S Kingston Ave have accessible units?
No, 7914 S Kingston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7914 S Kingston Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7914 S Kingston Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

1157 W Diversey
1157 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
1145 N Austin Blvd
1145 North Austin Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60651
Addison and Clark
1025 W Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
500 S Laramie
500 South Laramie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60644
1436-38 W Addison
1436 West Addison Street
Chicago, IL 60613
1458-60 W Grace
1458 West Grace Street
Chicago, IL 60613
6710 N. Sheridan
6710 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
Regents Park
5035 S East End Ave.
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 BedroomsChicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly PlacesChicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln ParkHyde ParkAustinNear West SideUptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State UniversityRoosevelt UniversityUniversity of ChicagoCity Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College