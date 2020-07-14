7914 S Kingston Ave, Chicago, IL 60617 South Chicago
Price and availability
VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7914 S Kingston Ave.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
This lovely three story building features 12 condo quality apartments complete with hardwood floors and modern appliances. Heat is included in the low monthly rent! Additional Amenities include Eat-In Kitchen, and Laundry On-Site. Call today for a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
