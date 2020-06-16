All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 604 West Surf Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
604 West Surf Street
Last updated February 24 2020 at 12:07 PM

604 West Surf Street

604 W Surf St · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1268618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

604 W Surf St, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
- LAUNDRY ON SITE
- HARDWOOD FLOORS
- DISHWASHER
- SHARED DECK
- FIREPLACE
- BRICK ACCENT WALLS
- LOTS OF CLOSETS
- EAST & WEST FACING
- LOTS OF LIGHT
- CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR
- WALK UP

Great two bedroom at Broadway & Surf! Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen & bath, and laundry on site. Pet friendly! Walk to Broadway Bus, Lake Shore and Red/Purple/Brown Lines! Close to nightlife, restaurants and shopping!

* Pictures may reflect another unit in the building
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 West Surf Street have any available units?
604 West Surf Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 West Surf Street have?
Some of 604 West Surf Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 West Surf Street currently offering any rent specials?
604 West Surf Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 West Surf Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 West Surf Street is pet friendly.
Does 604 West Surf Street offer parking?
No, 604 West Surf Street does not offer parking.
Does 604 West Surf Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 West Surf Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 West Surf Street have a pool?
No, 604 West Surf Street does not have a pool.
Does 604 West Surf Street have accessible units?
No, 604 West Surf Street does not have accessible units.
Does 604 West Surf Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 West Surf Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 604 West Surf Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

65 East Scott Street Building
65 E Scott St
Chicago, IL 60610
18 East Elm
18 E Elm St
Chicago, IL 60611
Reside on Wellington
510 W Wellington Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
3054-58 N Greenview / 1507-11 W Barry
3054 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
8155 S Maryland Ave
8155 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
7100 South Shore Apartment Homes
7100 S South Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60649
5410-18 S Ridgewood Ct
5418 South Ridgewood Court
Chicago, IL 60637
5158 North Leavitt Apt.
5158 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity