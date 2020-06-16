604 West Surf Street

Amenities
- LAUNDRY ON SITE
- HARDWOOD FLOORS
- DISHWASHER
- SHARED DECK
- FIREPLACE
- BRICK ACCENT WALLS
- LOTS OF CLOSETS
- EAST & WEST FACING
- LOTS OF LIGHT
- CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR
- WALK UP
Great two bedroom at Broadway & Surf! Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen & bath, and laundry on site. Pet friendly! Walk to Broadway Bus, Lake Shore and Red/Purple/Brown Lines! Close to nightlife, restaurants and shopping!
* Pictures may reflect another unit in the building
Contact us to schedule a showing.