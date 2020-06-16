604 West Surf Street

Amenities

- LAUNDRY ON SITE

- HARDWOOD FLOORS

- DISHWASHER

- SHARED DECK

- FIREPLACE

- BRICK ACCENT WALLS

- LOTS OF CLOSETS

- EAST & WEST FACING

- LOTS OF LIGHT

- CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR

- WALK UP



Great two bedroom at Broadway & Surf! Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen & bath, and laundry on site. Pet friendly! Walk to Broadway Bus, Lake Shore and Red/Purple/Brown Lines! Close to nightlife, restaurants and shopping!



* Pictures may reflect another unit in the building

