604 W PATTERSON.

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace bike storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage

Beautiful & Unique Studio in Desirable Lake View Beautiful & updated studio available for a June 1st move-in. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity! Hardwood floors throughout with separate kitchen and living space. Kitchen has been renovated and offers dishwasher and microwave. Beautiful French doors in main room offer an excellent amount of light with wood burning fireplace! Laundry and bike room are on site and don't forget about location! Superb East Lakeview condo providing access to Lake Shore, public transportation, shops and Jewel grocery store down the street! Pets welcome!