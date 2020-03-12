All apartments in Chicago
604 W PATTERSON.
Last updated May 24 2020 at 7:57 AM

604 W PATTERSON

604 W Patterson Ave · (312) 672-1023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

604 W Patterson Ave, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
Beautiful & Unique Studio in Desirable Lake View Beautiful & updated studio available for a June 1st move-in. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity! Hardwood floors throughout with separate kitchen and living space. Kitchen has been renovated and offers dishwasher and microwave. Beautiful French doors in main room offer an excellent amount of light with wood burning fireplace! Laundry and bike room are on site and don't forget about location! Superb East Lakeview condo providing access to Lake Shore, public transportation, shops and Jewel grocery store down the street! Pets welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 604 W PATTERSON have any available units?
604 W PATTERSON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 W PATTERSON have?
Some of 604 W PATTERSON's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 W PATTERSON currently offering any rent specials?
604 W PATTERSON isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 W PATTERSON pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 W PATTERSON is pet friendly.
Does 604 W PATTERSON offer parking?
No, 604 W PATTERSON does not offer parking.
Does 604 W PATTERSON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 W PATTERSON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 W PATTERSON have a pool?
No, 604 W PATTERSON does not have a pool.
Does 604 W PATTERSON have accessible units?
No, 604 W PATTERSON does not have accessible units.
Does 604 W PATTERSON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 W PATTERSON has units with dishwashers.

