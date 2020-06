Amenities

1Bed, 1 Bath with Stunning Lake View!

Newly updated 1bd/1ba overlooking the lake with beautiful hardwood floors. Tons of counter space with granite counters & stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Great space and location with quick access to the lake and grocery with Whole Foods just a few blocks away. Cats are case by case. No dogs. Building has parking, laundry & gym facility.

