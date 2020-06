Amenities

Great one bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Edgewater features heat and water included, rehabbed kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, large combination living and dining rooms, built in AC unit, spacious bedroom, hardwood floors throughout, laundry room on each floor, and pets welcome! Steps to Thorndale Red Line and close to the Lake! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease