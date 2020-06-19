All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 6000 North Sheridan Road - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
6000 North Sheridan Road - 1
Last updated April 28 2020 at 5:47 AM

6000 North Sheridan Road - 1

6000 North Sheridan Road · (847) 626-4250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Edgewater
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6000 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large Modern 3 Room Studio, Air-Condition In Unit, Hardwood Floors, Newly Remodeled Kitchen with Appliances, Newly Remodeled Bathroom, Laundry Room on Site, Great Edgewater Neighborhood, Parking Available For Rent
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING IN EDGEWATER NEAR LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO LAKE SHORE CAMPUS. STEPS FROM LAKE & BEACH.

CATCH THE BUS IN FRONT OF THE BUILDING OR THE RED LINE L 1 1/2 BLOCKS AWAY.

MODERN ELEVATOR BUILDING. ALL APARTMENTS HAVE AIR CONDITIONING UNITS.

ONSITE SUPER /

Modern Apartment /
Large 3 Room Studio Apartments /
Large One Bedroom Apartments /
Mostly Remodeled /

Parking Available For Rent /

Lease Duration: 1 Year /
Laundry Room /

Steps from Public Transportation both Bus and Red Line /
Minutes to Loyola University of Chicago just 4 Blocks /
Walk Two Minutes to Lake/Beach /

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6000 North Sheridan Road - 1 have any available units?
6000 North Sheridan Road - 1 has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6000 North Sheridan Road - 1 have?
Some of 6000 North Sheridan Road - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6000 North Sheridan Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6000 North Sheridan Road - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6000 North Sheridan Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 6000 North Sheridan Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6000 North Sheridan Road - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 6000 North Sheridan Road - 1 does offer parking.
Does 6000 North Sheridan Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6000 North Sheridan Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6000 North Sheridan Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 6000 North Sheridan Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6000 North Sheridan Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6000 North Sheridan Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6000 North Sheridan Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6000 North Sheridan Road - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6000 North Sheridan Road - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4836 N. Paulina Apt.
4836 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60640
1330 N Dearborn
1330 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
Reside on North Park
1700 N North Park Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
5514 S.blackstone Ave A
5514 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
7800 S Ashland Ave
7800 S Ashland Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
1438 W Belmont
1438 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Noca Blu
2340 N California Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
Coeval
51E 14th Street
Chicago, IL 60605

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity