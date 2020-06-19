6000 North Sheridan Road - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Large Modern 3 Room Studio, Air-Condition In Unit, Hardwood Floors, Newly Remodeled Kitchen with Appliances, Newly Remodeled Bathroom, Laundry Room on Site, Great Edgewater Neighborhood, Parking Available For Rent

BEAUTIFUL BUILDING IN EDGEWATER NEAR LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO LAKE SHORE CAMPUS. STEPS FROM LAKE & BEACH.



CATCH THE BUS IN FRONT OF THE BUILDING OR THE RED LINE L 1 1/2 BLOCKS AWAY.



MODERN ELEVATOR BUILDING. ALL APARTMENTS HAVE AIR CONDITIONING UNITS.



ONSITE SUPER /



Modern Apartment /

Large 3 Room Studio Apartments /

Large One Bedroom Apartments /

Mostly Remodeled /



Parking Available For Rent /



Lease Duration: 1 Year /

Laundry Room /



Steps from Public Transportation both Bus and Red Line /

Minutes to Loyola University of Chicago just 4 Blocks /

Walk Two Minutes to Lake/Beach /