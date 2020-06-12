All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 6 S Laflin St 502.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
6 S Laflin St 502
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

6 S Laflin St 502

6 South Laflin Street · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6 South Laflin Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 502 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
doorman
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Must See Beautiful New 1BR Loft in West Town - Property Id: 237816

Must See Beautiful New 1BR Loft in West Town - Near United Center!
Incredible 1 bedroom loft apartment with beautiful hardwood floors, open concept floor plan, tons of light, private balcony, great closet space, in-unit washer & dryer. Popular doorman building with shared rooftop deck. CTA bus stop in front, walking distance to CTA train stop. Minutes from Ogilvie & Union Station. Moments to Rush University & University of Illinois at Chicago. A short walk to the United Center, Google and McDonalds Corporate Offices. One indoor garage spot included with the rent and zoned street parking across the street.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237816
Property Id 237816

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5701127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 S Laflin St 502 have any available units?
6 S Laflin St 502 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 S Laflin St 502 have?
Some of 6 S Laflin St 502's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 S Laflin St 502 currently offering any rent specials?
6 S Laflin St 502 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 S Laflin St 502 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 S Laflin St 502 is pet friendly.
Does 6 S Laflin St 502 offer parking?
Yes, 6 S Laflin St 502 does offer parking.
Does 6 S Laflin St 502 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 S Laflin St 502 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 S Laflin St 502 have a pool?
No, 6 S Laflin St 502 does not have a pool.
Does 6 S Laflin St 502 have accessible units?
No, 6 S Laflin St 502 does not have accessible units.
Does 6 S Laflin St 502 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 S Laflin St 502 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6 S Laflin St 502?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4600 North Winchester Ave.
4600 N Winchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Dakin Court
910 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
1647 N Milwaukee
1647 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
2335-45 North Geneva
2339 N Geneva Ter
Chicago, IL 60614
500 W. Belmont
500 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
2328 N Greenview
2328 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Catalyst
123 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661
Broadway Place
5427 North Broadway Street
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity