6 S Laflin St 502

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly doorman parking garage dogs allowed

Must See Beautiful New 1BR Loft in West Town - Property Id: 237816



Must See Beautiful New 1BR Loft in West Town - Near United Center!

Incredible 1 bedroom loft apartment with beautiful hardwood floors, open concept floor plan, tons of light, private balcony, great closet space, in-unit washer & dryer. Popular doorman building with shared rooftop deck. CTA bus stop in front, walking distance to CTA train stop. Minutes from Ogilvie & Union Station. Moments to Rush University & University of Illinois at Chicago. A short walk to the United Center, Google and McDonalds Corporate Offices. One indoor garage spot included with the rent and zoned street parking across the street.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237816

Property Id 237816



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5701127)