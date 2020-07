Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous and spacious remodeled 2bedroom/one bathroom apartment with living area with large windows and separate dining room open to kitchen with peninsula/bar. Impeccable 42" new modern white cabinets with quartz countertops, deep farm style sink, new appliances. The kitchen has a very spacious pantry and is conveniently connected to a large and inviting deck for entertaining. One car garage included in price. Easily accessible to restaurants & shopping. Welcome to your new home!