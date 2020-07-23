5757 N Sheridan Rd 3D

Amenities
5757 NORTH Sheridan ROAD, #3D - Property Id: 317873
Beautiful 1 Bed/1Bath Available 09/01-- MUST SEE!
Must see condo in beautiful Edgewater Beach, just steps to the lakefront! Features hardwood floors, high end kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher), and granite counter tops. Heat, gas, water, and internet all included! Valet parking is available for $155/month Steps to Lake Shore Drive, Red Line, and express buses to Downtown. Short walk to the new Mariano's & Whole Foods. Great for Loyola students!
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578
No Pets Allowed
