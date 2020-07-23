5757 N Sheridan Rd 3D

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access valet service

5757 NORTH Sheridan ROAD, #3D - Property Id: 317873



Beautiful 1 Bed/1Bath Available 09/01-- MUST SEE!

Must see condo in beautiful Edgewater Beach, just steps to the lakefront! Features hardwood floors, high end kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher), and granite counter tops. Heat, gas, water, and internet all included! Valet parking is available for $155/month Steps to Lake Shore Drive, Red Line, and express buses to Downtown. Short walk to the new Mariano's & Whole Foods. Great for Loyola students!

Andrew Wright

Fulton Grace Realty

312-702-9578

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5757-n-sheridan-rd-chicago-il-unit-3d/317873

No Pets Allowed



