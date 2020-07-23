All apartments in Chicago
5757 N Sheridan Rd 3D
5757 N Sheridan Rd 3D

5757 North Sheridan Road · (312) 702-9578
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5757 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3D · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
valet service
5757 NORTH Sheridan ROAD, #3D - Property Id: 317873

Beautiful 1 Bed/1Bath Available 09/01-- MUST SEE!
Must see condo in beautiful Edgewater Beach, just steps to the lakefront! Features hardwood floors, high end kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher), and granite counter tops. Heat, gas, water, and internet all included! Valet parking is available for $155/month Steps to Lake Shore Drive, Red Line, and express buses to Downtown. Short walk to the new Mariano's & Whole Foods. Great for Loyola students!
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5757-n-sheridan-rd-chicago-il-unit-3d/317873
Property Id 317873

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5953094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5757 N Sheridan Rd 3D have any available units?
5757 N Sheridan Rd 3D has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5757 N Sheridan Rd 3D have?
Some of 5757 N Sheridan Rd 3D's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5757 N Sheridan Rd 3D currently offering any rent specials?
5757 N Sheridan Rd 3D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5757 N Sheridan Rd 3D pet-friendly?
No, 5757 N Sheridan Rd 3D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5757 N Sheridan Rd 3D offer parking?
Yes, 5757 N Sheridan Rd 3D offers parking.
Does 5757 N Sheridan Rd 3D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5757 N Sheridan Rd 3D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5757 N Sheridan Rd 3D have a pool?
No, 5757 N Sheridan Rd 3D does not have a pool.
Does 5757 N Sheridan Rd 3D have accessible units?
No, 5757 N Sheridan Rd 3D does not have accessible units.
Does 5757 N Sheridan Rd 3D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5757 N Sheridan Rd 3D has units with dishwashers.
