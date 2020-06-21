5730 S Blackstone Ave 3E

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly courtyard some paid utils range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry

Unit 3E Available 07/01/20 UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO 1BED - Property Id: 294435



Beautiful courtyard building in Hyde Park! Steps to University of Chicago campus featuring units with hardwood floors, on site laundry, on site manager, grocery stores nearby, restaurant, walking distance to Metra train, walking distance to Museum of Science & Industry, lake, and much more! Rent Includes Heat. Studio Apartment Units also includes all utilities.



*****$350 Non-Refundable Move-In Fee*****

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294435

Property Id 294435



(RLNE5849787)