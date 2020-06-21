All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 5730 S Blackstone Ave 3E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5730 S Blackstone Ave 3E
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

5730 S Blackstone Ave 3E

5730 South Blackstone Avenue · (773) 499-1371
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5730 South Blackstone Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637
Hyde Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3E · Avail. Jul 1

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
courtyard
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
Unit 3E Available 07/01/20 UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO 1BED - Property Id: 294435

Beautiful courtyard building in Hyde Park! Steps to University of Chicago campus featuring units with hardwood floors, on site laundry, on site manager, grocery stores nearby, restaurant, walking distance to Metra train, walking distance to Museum of Science & Industry, lake, and much more! Rent Includes Heat. Studio Apartment Units also includes all utilities.

*****$350 Non-Refundable Move-In Fee*****
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294435
Property Id 294435

(RLNE5849787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5730 S Blackstone Ave 3E have any available units?
5730 S Blackstone Ave 3E has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5730 S Blackstone Ave 3E have?
Some of 5730 S Blackstone Ave 3E's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5730 S Blackstone Ave 3E currently offering any rent specials?
5730 S Blackstone Ave 3E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5730 S Blackstone Ave 3E pet-friendly?
Yes, 5730 S Blackstone Ave 3E is pet friendly.
Does 5730 S Blackstone Ave 3E offer parking?
No, 5730 S Blackstone Ave 3E does not offer parking.
Does 5730 S Blackstone Ave 3E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5730 S Blackstone Ave 3E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5730 S Blackstone Ave 3E have a pool?
No, 5730 S Blackstone Ave 3E does not have a pool.
Does 5730 S Blackstone Ave 3E have accessible units?
No, 5730 S Blackstone Ave 3E does not have accessible units.
Does 5730 S Blackstone Ave 3E have units with dishwashers?
No, 5730 S Blackstone Ave 3E does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5730 S Blackstone Ave 3E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River North Park Apartments
320 W Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60654
2320 N Southport Ave
2320 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
1157 W Diversey
1157 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
5400-5406 S. Maryland Avenue
5400-5406 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
24 S Morgan St
24 S Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60607
2535-39 N Southport
2535 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
The Residences at NEWCITY
1457 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60610
1401 S State Apartments
1401 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity