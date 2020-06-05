All apartments in Chicago
5727 South Michigan Avenue - 1, Unit 1
5727 South Michigan Avenue - 1, Unit 1

5727 South Michigan Avenue · (331) 244-5204
Location

5727 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637
Washington Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
5727 South Michigan Avenue - 1
Chicago, IL 60637

Description:
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath first floor condo unit located in the Washington Park neighborhood.  Lovely bay windows in the front room, in unit washer and dryer. Eat-In Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space to fit all your needs!
Close to public transportation, the University of Chicago, and I90/94 Expressway.

Appliances Included:  Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Oven Range Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Garbage Disposal;  In-Unit Washer/Dryer Combo

Application fee is $50 per adult over 18.
No security deposit.
Non-refundable Move-in Fee and Admin Fee $625.00  
$100 Key Deposit due upon Move In and Lease Signing
Tenant is responsible for Electric and Gas

Call us for a showing!
331-244-5204
Mondays to Fridays 9AM - 6PM
Marblestone Property Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5727 South Michigan Avenue - 1, Unit 1 have any available units?
5727 South Michigan Avenue - 1, Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5727 South Michigan Avenue - 1, Unit 1 have?
Some of 5727 South Michigan Avenue - 1, Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5727 South Michigan Avenue - 1, Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5727 South Michigan Avenue - 1, Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5727 South Michigan Avenue - 1, Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5727 South Michigan Avenue - 1, Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5727 South Michigan Avenue - 1, Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 5727 South Michigan Avenue - 1, Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 5727 South Michigan Avenue - 1, Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5727 South Michigan Avenue - 1, Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5727 South Michigan Avenue - 1, Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 5727 South Michigan Avenue - 1, Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5727 South Michigan Avenue - 1, Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 5727 South Michigan Avenue - 1, Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5727 South Michigan Avenue - 1, Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5727 South Michigan Avenue - 1, Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
