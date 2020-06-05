5727 South Michigan Avenue - 1, Unit 1

Amenities
5727 South Michigan Avenue - 1
Chicago, IL 60637
Description:
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath first floor condo unit located in the Washington Park neighborhood. Lovely bay windows in the front room, in unit washer and dryer. Eat-In Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space to fit all your needs!
Close to public transportation, the University of Chicago, and I90/94 Expressway.
Appliances Included: Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Oven Range Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Garbage Disposal; In-Unit Washer/Dryer Combo
Application fee is $50 per adult over 18.
No security deposit.
Non-refundable Move-in Fee and Admin Fee $625.00
$100 Key Deposit due upon Move In and Lease Signing
Tenant is responsible for Electric and Gas
Call us for a showing!
331-244-5204
Mondays to Fridays 9AM - 6PM
Marblestone Property Group