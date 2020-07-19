All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

5652 W Washington Blvd

5652 W Washington Blvd · (773) 630-7000
Location

5652 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL 60644
Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1150 · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
REHABBED 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN AUSTEN! - Property Id: 314947

Kick back and relax in your new 3 Bed 1 Bath SPACIOUS home WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, Large closets, dining and living area on a quiet, peaceful street in Austin - Enjoy being close to parks, shopping, restaurants, and transportation!

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:
550+ CREDIT SCORE
3X INCOME
NO EVICTIONS
NO BANKRUPTCIES
SECTION 8 AND SUBSIDY GROUPS WELCOME!

Please text or email Kevin Hoffman from Dream Spots Leasing for more information or to schedule a showing!
(kevin@dreamspotsrealestate.com)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5652-w-washington-blvd-chicago-il/314947
Property Id 314947

(RLNE5937760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5652 W Washington Blvd have any available units?
5652 W Washington Blvd has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5652 W Washington Blvd have?
Some of 5652 W Washington Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5652 W Washington Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5652 W Washington Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5652 W Washington Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5652 W Washington Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5652 W Washington Blvd offer parking?
No, 5652 W Washington Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 5652 W Washington Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5652 W Washington Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5652 W Washington Blvd have a pool?
No, 5652 W Washington Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5652 W Washington Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5652 W Washington Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5652 W Washington Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5652 W Washington Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
