All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 5556 North SHERIDAN Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5556 North SHERIDAN Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

5556 North SHERIDAN Road

5556 North Sheridan Road · (312) 388-9701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Edgewater
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5556 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60640
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$2,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1613 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Spacious & lux will be your first impression upon entering this 2/2 split floor plan condo located in award winning Bryn Mawr historic district. This tier is largest of the 2/2's with wide hallways and high ceilings. Huge, open concept kitchen boasts 42" cabinets, newer stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, peninsula for stools, mosaic backsplash and pantry. Adjacent LR features gas fireplace, access to balcony. Plenty of room for dining table. Master bedroom suite has large walk-in closet & master bath has dual vanity, large tub and separate shower. Large 2nd bedroom (see floor plan). Other features include in-unit laundry, private balcony with west facing views of well-manicured courtyard for residents. Heated, indoor garage parking & heat included in rent! Other high-end features include surround sound, Nest thermostat, 4" recessed can lighting (most on dimmers), hardwood floors thru-out, closets galore that are ample in size. Large storage cage/locker approx. 6x8x8 in garage. Available Aug. 1, perhaps sooner. Great location this/close to beach, 147 express bus, Redline, dining & shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5556 North SHERIDAN Road have any available units?
5556 North SHERIDAN Road has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5556 North SHERIDAN Road have?
Some of 5556 North SHERIDAN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5556 North SHERIDAN Road currently offering any rent specials?
5556 North SHERIDAN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5556 North SHERIDAN Road pet-friendly?
No, 5556 North SHERIDAN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5556 North SHERIDAN Road offer parking?
Yes, 5556 North SHERIDAN Road offers parking.
Does 5556 North SHERIDAN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5556 North SHERIDAN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5556 North SHERIDAN Road have a pool?
No, 5556 North SHERIDAN Road does not have a pool.
Does 5556 North SHERIDAN Road have accessible units?
No, 5556 North SHERIDAN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5556 North SHERIDAN Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5556 North SHERIDAN Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5556 North SHERIDAN Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kenwood Court
1350 E 53rd St
Chicago, IL 60615
7409 S Yates Blvd
7409 S Yates Blvd
Chicago, IL 60649
2300 North Clark
2300 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
4715 North Leavitt St. Apt.
4715 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625
Common Addams
1401 West 15th Street
Chicago, IL 60607
Niche 905
905 N Orleans
Chicago, IL 60610
Belmont by Reside Flats
425 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
6454 N NW Highway
6454 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity