5556 North SHERIDAN Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Spacious & lux will be your first impression upon entering this 2/2 split floor plan condo located in award winning Bryn Mawr historic district. This tier is largest of the 2/2's with wide hallways and high ceilings. Huge, open concept kitchen boasts 42" cabinets, newer stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, peninsula for stools, mosaic backsplash and pantry. Adjacent LR features gas fireplace, access to balcony. Plenty of room for dining table. Master bedroom suite has large walk-in closet & master bath has dual vanity, large tub and separate shower. Large 2nd bedroom (see floor plan). Other features include in-unit laundry, private balcony with west facing views of well-manicured courtyard for residents. Heated, indoor garage parking & heat included in rent! Other high-end features include surround sound, Nest thermostat, 4" recessed can lighting (most on dimmers), hardwood floors thru-out, closets galore that are ample in size. Large storage cage/locker approx. 6x8x8 in garage. Available Aug. 1, perhaps sooner. Great location this/close to beach, 147 express bus, Redline, dining & shopping.