Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5533 N GLENWOOD AVE
Last updated April 18 2020 at 3:34 AM

5533 N GLENWOOD AVE

5533 North Glenwood Avenue · (312) 672-1023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5533 North Glenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Charming 2 bed plus den/1 bath in Andersonville/Lakewood-Balmoral! April 1!!Charming 2 bed plus den/1 bath in Andersonville/Lakewood-Balmoral. Heat included, good sized rooms, separate living and dining rooms, original built in hutch in dining room and built in off the kitchen, coffered ceilings, original woodwork and trim, granite counters in kitchen, newer appliances, dishwasher, enclosed back porch, yard. 3 blocks to Bryn Mawr red line, across from Peirce Elementary school, 1 block off Clark street shops and restaurants. No dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5533 N GLENWOOD AVE have any available units?
5533 N GLENWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5533 N GLENWOOD AVE have?
Some of 5533 N GLENWOOD AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5533 N GLENWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5533 N GLENWOOD AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5533 N GLENWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 5533 N GLENWOOD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5533 N GLENWOOD AVE offer parking?
No, 5533 N GLENWOOD AVE does not offer parking.
Does 5533 N GLENWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5533 N GLENWOOD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5533 N GLENWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 5533 N GLENWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5533 N GLENWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 5533 N GLENWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5533 N GLENWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5533 N GLENWOOD AVE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5533 N GLENWOOD AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

