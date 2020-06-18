5519 N Campbell Ave

Amenities

Newly updated kitchen with white subway tile and stainless oven. Three bed with two bath. Just north of Lincoln Square, 3rd floor unit of three story walk-up building. Balcony off the living room. Coin op laundry in building. Available now! Parking included. Sorry no pets and this is a non smoking building. Credit and background check, former landlord references and proof of income required. $39.95 application fee per person. One month's security deposit and 1st month's rent due at lease signing. Close to Western bus, Target, Tony's Foods Grocery, West Ridge Nature Preserve. MyTown6140