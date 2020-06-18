All apartments in Chicago
5519 N Campbell Ave
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:18 AM

5519 N Campbell Ave

5519 North Campbell Avenue · (773) 360-0456
Location

5519 North Campbell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Newly updated kitchen with white subway tile and stainless oven. Three bed with two bath. Just north of Lincoln Square, 3rd floor unit of three story walk-up building. Balcony off the living room. Coin op laundry in building. Available now! Parking included. Sorry no pets and this is a non smoking building. Credit and background check, former landlord references and proof of income required. $39.95 application fee per person. One month's security deposit and 1st month's rent due at lease signing. Close to Western bus, Target, Tony's Foods Grocery, West Ridge Nature Preserve. MyTown6140

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5519 N Campbell Ave have any available units?
5519 N Campbell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5519 N Campbell Ave have?
Some of 5519 N Campbell Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5519 N Campbell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5519 N Campbell Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5519 N Campbell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5519 N Campbell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5519 N Campbell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5519 N Campbell Ave does offer parking.
Does 5519 N Campbell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5519 N Campbell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5519 N Campbell Ave have a pool?
No, 5519 N Campbell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5519 N Campbell Ave have accessible units?
No, 5519 N Campbell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5519 N Campbell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5519 N Campbell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
