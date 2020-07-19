All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

5501 W Congress Pkwy

5501 West Congress Parkway · (773) 630-7000
Location

5501 West Congress Parkway, Chicago, IL 60644
Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1550 · Avail. now

$1,550

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
MODERN AND SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM NEAR OAK PARK! - Property Id: 314940

Kick back and relax in your new 4 Bed 2 Bath SPACIOUS home WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, Large closets, dining and living area and MARBLE FINISHES on a quiet, peaceful street next to Oak Park - Enjoy being close to parks, shopping, restaurants, and transportation!

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:
550+ CREDIT SCORE
3X INCOME
NO EVICTIONS
NO BANKRUPTCIES
SECTION 8 AND SUBSIDY GROUPS WELCOME!

Please text or email Kevin Hoffman from Dream Spots Leasing for more information or to schedule a showing!
(kevin@dreamspotsrealestate.com)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5501-w-congress-pkwy-chicago-il/314940
Property Id 314940

(RLNE5937905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 W Congress Pkwy have any available units?
5501 W Congress Pkwy has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5501 W Congress Pkwy have?
Some of 5501 W Congress Pkwy's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5501 W Congress Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
5501 W Congress Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 W Congress Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 5501 W Congress Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 5501 W Congress Pkwy offer parking?
No, 5501 W Congress Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 5501 W Congress Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5501 W Congress Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 W Congress Pkwy have a pool?
No, 5501 W Congress Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 5501 W Congress Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 5501 W Congress Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 W Congress Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 5501 W Congress Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
