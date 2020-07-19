Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

MODERN AND SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM NEAR OAK PARK! - Property Id: 314940



Kick back and relax in your new 4 Bed 2 Bath SPACIOUS home WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, Large closets, dining and living area and MARBLE FINISHES on a quiet, peaceful street next to Oak Park - Enjoy being close to parks, shopping, restaurants, and transportation!



APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:

550+ CREDIT SCORE

3X INCOME

NO EVICTIONS

NO BANKRUPTCIES

SECTION 8 AND SUBSIDY GROUPS WELCOME!



Please text or email Kevin Hoffman from Dream Spots Leasing for more information or to schedule a showing!

(kevin@dreamspotsrealestate.com)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5501-w-congress-pkwy-chicago-il/314940

