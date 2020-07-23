All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 545 N Dearborn St 2106.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
545 N Dearborn St 2106
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

545 N Dearborn St 2106

545 N Dearborn St · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

545 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2106 · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
gym
pool
internet access
sauna
Convertible unit in Grand Plaza - - Property Id: 267948

these amenities can't be beat!
Convertible apartment in Grand Plaza - these amenities can't be beat! Convertible unit bustling River North, high amenity building! In-unit laundry, granite counters, carpet throughout, and a balcony that offers stunning city views. Beautiful building amenities include fitness center, basketball court, rooftop deck, swimming pool, business center, and sauna. A/C, heat, water, gas, basic cable and internet, gym, and pool are all included! Right in the midst of great shopping, fine dining, and exciting nightlife! Must see!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/545-n-dearborn-st-chicago-il-unit-2106/267948
Property Id 267948

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5938946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 N Dearborn St 2106 have any available units?
545 N Dearborn St 2106 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 545 N Dearborn St 2106 have?
Some of 545 N Dearborn St 2106's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 N Dearborn St 2106 currently offering any rent specials?
545 N Dearborn St 2106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 N Dearborn St 2106 pet-friendly?
No, 545 N Dearborn St 2106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 545 N Dearborn St 2106 offer parking?
No, 545 N Dearborn St 2106 does not offer parking.
Does 545 N Dearborn St 2106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 N Dearborn St 2106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 N Dearborn St 2106 have a pool?
Yes, 545 N Dearborn St 2106 has a pool.
Does 545 N Dearborn St 2106 have accessible units?
No, 545 N Dearborn St 2106 does not have accessible units.
Does 545 N Dearborn St 2106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 545 N Dearborn St 2106 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 545 N Dearborn St 2106?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5120 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
320 N Mason Ave
320 N Mason Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
5425 N Clark St
5425 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60640
Park Lincoln By Reside
2470 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
7800 S Ashland Ave
7800 S Ashland Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
7657 S Morgan
7657 S Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60620
Pangea 4720 S Drexel Blvd
4720 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
1111 N. Dearborn
1111 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity