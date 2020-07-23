545 N Dearborn St 2106

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court business center gym pool internet access sauna

Convertible unit in Grand Plaza - - Property Id: 267948



these amenities can't be beat!

Convertible apartment in Grand Plaza - these amenities can't be beat! Convertible unit bustling River North, high amenity building! In-unit laundry, granite counters, carpet throughout, and a balcony that offers stunning city views. Beautiful building amenities include fitness center, basketball court, rooftop deck, swimming pool, business center, and sauna. A/C, heat, water, gas, basic cable and internet, gym, and pool are all included! Right in the midst of great shopping, fine dining, and exciting nightlife! Must see!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/545-n-dearborn-st-chicago-il-unit-2106/267948

Property Id 267948



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5938946)