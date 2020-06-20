5442 S Woodlawn

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Great 3 Bed Apartment in Hyde Park - Property Id: 281683
Rent: $2495 / Month
Available Date: 07/01/2020
Beds: 3
Baths: 2
Pet: Pet Friendly Features
-Dish Washer
-Washer/ Dryer in unit
-Central Air/ Heat
-Gas Stove
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Microwave
-Espresso cabinets
-Pet Friendly Classic Chicago three-story walkup building in the best part of Hyde Park with beautiful condo quality finished apartments. Located just steps from the University of Chicago campus, tons of great bars and restaurants, the park, the lake, I-55 and I-94, shopping, grocery stores, coffee shops, and the Museum of Science and Industry. Building utility fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply *Pictures may be of a similar apartment *
