Chicago, IL
5442 S Woodlawn
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

5442 S Woodlawn

5442 South Woodlawn Avenue · (248) 416-2141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5442 South Woodlawn Avenue, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2495 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
coffee bar
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Available 07/01/20 Great 3 Bed Apartment in Hyde Park - Property Id: 281683

Rent: $2495 / Month

Available Date: 07/01/2020

Beds: 3

Baths: 2

Pet: Pet Friendly Features

-Dish Washer

-Washer/ Dryer in unit

-Central Air/ Heat

-Gas Stove

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Microwave

-Espresso cabinets

-Pet Friendly Classic Chicago three-story walkup building in the best part of Hyde Park with beautiful condo quality finished apartments. Located just steps from the University of Chicago campus, tons of great bars and restaurants, the park, the lake, I-55 and I-94, shopping, grocery stores, coffee shops, and the Museum of Science and Industry. Building utility fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply *Pictures may be of a similar apartment *
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281683
Property Id 281683

(RLNE5785691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5442 S Woodlawn have any available units?
5442 S Woodlawn has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5442 S Woodlawn have?
Some of 5442 S Woodlawn's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5442 S Woodlawn currently offering any rent specials?
5442 S Woodlawn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5442 S Woodlawn pet-friendly?
No, 5442 S Woodlawn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5442 S Woodlawn offer parking?
No, 5442 S Woodlawn does not offer parking.
Does 5442 S Woodlawn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5442 S Woodlawn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5442 S Woodlawn have a pool?
No, 5442 S Woodlawn does not have a pool.
Does 5442 S Woodlawn have accessible units?
No, 5442 S Woodlawn does not have accessible units.
Does 5442 S Woodlawn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5442 S Woodlawn has units with dishwashers.
