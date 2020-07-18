5423 South Indiana Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous luxury 4 Bedroom / 3.1 Bath apt in Washington Park with over 2100 sqft of living space and a large family room w/ large wet bar and on the lower level. Unit Features: luxurious finishes, soaring ceilings, custom grey shaker soft-close cabinetry, quartz countertops, back splash, large island and LG stainless steel appliances, beautifully designed bathrooms, Central AC and Heat. Building Features: New Windows, Gated front and rear yard, New rear deck, and security camera system. Fantastic location, just steps to public transit, Washington Park, DuSable Museum, University of Chicago. NO SECURITY DEPOSIT. $500 NON-REFUNDABLE MOVE-IN/OUT FEE. NO PETS. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED.