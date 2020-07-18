All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 5423 South Indiana Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5423 South Indiana Avenue
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:44 AM

5423 South Indiana Avenue

5423 South Indiana Avenue · (312) 265-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Washington Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5423 South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL 60615
Washington Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous luxury 4 Bedroom / 3.1 Bath apt in Washington Park with over 2100 sqft of living space and a large family room w/ large wet bar and on the lower level. Unit Features: luxurious finishes, soaring ceilings, custom grey shaker soft-close cabinetry, quartz countertops, back splash, large island and LG stainless steel appliances, beautifully designed bathrooms, Central AC and Heat. Building Features: New Windows, Gated front and rear yard, New rear deck, and security camera system. Fantastic location, just steps to public transit, Washington Park, DuSable Museum, University of Chicago. NO SECURITY DEPOSIT. $500 NON-REFUNDABLE MOVE-IN/OUT FEE. NO PETS. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5423 South Indiana Avenue have any available units?
5423 South Indiana Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5423 South Indiana Avenue have?
Some of 5423 South Indiana Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5423 South Indiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5423 South Indiana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5423 South Indiana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5423 South Indiana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5423 South Indiana Avenue offer parking?
No, 5423 South Indiana Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5423 South Indiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5423 South Indiana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5423 South Indiana Avenue have a pool?
No, 5423 South Indiana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5423 South Indiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5423 South Indiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5423 South Indiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5423 South Indiana Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5423 South Indiana Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

215 West Apartments
215 W Washington St
Chicago, IL 60606
Sheridan Plaza Apartments
4607 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60640
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St
Chicago, IL 60655
Lake Meadows
500 E 33rd St
Chicago, IL 60616
1458-60 W Grace
1458 West Grace Street
Chicago, IL 60613
4863 N. Hermitage Apt.
4863 North Hermitage Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
Aston Chicago
200 E Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60611
Echelon Chicago
353 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity