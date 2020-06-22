5402 N Winthrop Ave 2

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub internet access online portal

Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Elated Edgewater 2 Bedroom! - Property Id: 83576



2BD / 1BA Edgewater Rehab in Edgewater! In Unit W/D!



Steps to Berwyn Red Line!



This Large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit has been GUT rehabbed!



Includes features such as:



-IN-UNIT Washer / Dryer

-Central HVAC, Central Heating, and Air Conditioning

-Granite Counter-tops

-Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher

-Maple Cabinetry

-Spa-like tiling in bathroom

-Beautiful Hardwood Flooring Throughout!



Located one block north of the Berwyn Red Line stop, two south of Bryn Mawr. Walk to shopping, dining, and entertainment along Broadway! Jewel Osco and Mariano's convenient. Just a few blocks from the Lake Shore!



Tech Fee includes 200 mbps Internet, Amazon Key Delivery and Online Portal Access



Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s and Tech Fee apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/83576

Property Id 83576



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5810671)