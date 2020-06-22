All apartments in Chicago
5402 N Winthrop Ave 2

5402 North Winthrop Avenue · (773) 357-7733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5402 North Winthrop Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,810

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Elated Edgewater 2 Bedroom! - Property Id: 83576

2BD / 1BA Edgewater Rehab in Edgewater! In Unit W/D!

Steps to Berwyn Red Line!

This Large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit has been GUT rehabbed!

Includes features such as:

-IN-UNIT Washer / Dryer
-Central HVAC, Central Heating, and Air Conditioning
-Granite Counter-tops
-Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher
-Maple Cabinetry
-Spa-like tiling in bathroom
-Beautiful Hardwood Flooring Throughout!

Located one block north of the Berwyn Red Line stop, two south of Bryn Mawr. Walk to shopping, dining, and entertainment along Broadway! Jewel Osco and Mariano's convenient. Just a few blocks from the Lake Shore!

Tech Fee includes 200 mbps Internet, Amazon Key Delivery and Online Portal Access

Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s and Tech Fee apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/83576
Property Id 83576

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5810671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5402 N Winthrop Ave 2 have any available units?
5402 N Winthrop Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,810 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5402 N Winthrop Ave 2 have?
Some of 5402 N Winthrop Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5402 N Winthrop Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5402 N Winthrop Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5402 N Winthrop Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5402 N Winthrop Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 5402 N Winthrop Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 5402 N Winthrop Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 5402 N Winthrop Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5402 N Winthrop Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5402 N Winthrop Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 5402 N Winthrop Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5402 N Winthrop Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 5402 N Winthrop Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5402 N Winthrop Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5402 N Winthrop Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
