Cool one bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Lakeview features heat and cooking gas included, updated eat in kitchen with new cabinets, dishwasher, large living area, king sized bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, hardwood floors, individually controlled AC units, laundry room in building, cats welcome, elevator in building, and parking is available! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease