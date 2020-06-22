All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5349 N Paulina St

5349 North Paulina Street · No Longer Available
Location

5349 North Paulina Street, Chicago, IL 60640
Edgewater

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Sunny 2bd in Andersonville - Backyard - Property Id: 284507

Beautiful, classic and very sunny third floor 2 bedroom 1 bath in Andersonville! Hardwood floors, built in hutch, remodeled kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher and backsplash. Beautiful back patio outdoor space! Pet friendly, one time move in fee $600 total. ONE GARAGE SPOT available for rent $150

Call for more information, to schedule a viewing or to see similar properties!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284507
Property Id 284507

(RLNE5814009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5349 N Paulina St have any available units?
5349 N Paulina St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5349 N Paulina St have?
Some of 5349 N Paulina St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5349 N Paulina St currently offering any rent specials?
5349 N Paulina St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5349 N Paulina St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5349 N Paulina St is pet friendly.
Does 5349 N Paulina St offer parking?
Yes, 5349 N Paulina St does offer parking.
Does 5349 N Paulina St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5349 N Paulina St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5349 N Paulina St have a pool?
No, 5349 N Paulina St does not have a pool.
Does 5349 N Paulina St have accessible units?
No, 5349 N Paulina St does not have accessible units.
Does 5349 N Paulina St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5349 N Paulina St has units with dishwashers.
