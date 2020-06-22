5349 N Paulina St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Sunny 2bd in Andersonville - Backyard - Property Id: 284507



Beautiful, classic and very sunny third floor 2 bedroom 1 bath in Andersonville! Hardwood floors, built in hutch, remodeled kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher and backsplash. Beautiful back patio outdoor space! Pet friendly, one time move in fee $600 total. ONE GARAGE SPOT available for rent $150



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284507

