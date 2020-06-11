All apartments in Chicago
5331 South Cornell Avenue

5331 South Cornell Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1620872
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5331 South Cornell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit O3 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated Top Floor Unit! 2 beds, 2 baths, In-unit W/D, NEW KITCHEN!
Top floor, top to bottom renovation in historic Hyde Park! Be the first to live in this newly remodeled unit! Features include brand new kitchen with countertops and appliances; newly stained harwood floors throughout; tons of light; two large bedrooms, two new bathrooms and new windows. Close to Lake Shore Drive, downtown, parks, the lake, The Promontory and many other Hyde Park Staples. Call now to see this beauty!

Amenities:
Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5331 South Cornell Avenue have any available units?
5331 South Cornell Avenue has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5331 South Cornell Avenue have?
Some of 5331 South Cornell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5331 South Cornell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5331 South Cornell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5331 South Cornell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5331 South Cornell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5331 South Cornell Avenue offer parking?
No, 5331 South Cornell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5331 South Cornell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5331 South Cornell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5331 South Cornell Avenue have a pool?
No, 5331 South Cornell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5331 South Cornell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5331 South Cornell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5331 South Cornell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5331 South Cornell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5331 South Cornell Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

