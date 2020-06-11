5331 South Cornell Avenue

Amenities

Newly Renovated Top Floor Unit! 2 beds, 2 baths, In-unit W/D, NEW KITCHEN!

Top floor, top to bottom renovation in historic Hyde Park! Be the first to live in this newly remodeled unit! Features include brand new kitchen with countertops and appliances; newly stained harwood floors throughout; tons of light; two large bedrooms, two new bathrooms and new windows. Close to Lake Shore Drive, downtown, parks, the lake, The Promontory and many other Hyde Park Staples. Call now to see this beauty!



