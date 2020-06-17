532 North Ogden Avenue

Amenities

6-month minimum lease. The home can be rented unfurnished for $2500 or fully furnished for $2800. Beautiful and recently renovated 3bedroom/2bathroom home in River West with one included exterior parking space. Walking distance to West Loop restaurants, public transportation, shops, and bars. Condo quality finishes throughout with high ceilings, dark stained hardwood floors, open concept kitchen with high-end cabinetry, quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. This unit also features full-sized, stackable laundry in the unit. The master bath is a standout with dual vanity and walk-in shower. One exterior parking space included in the monthly rental rate. 1 Month equivalent security deposit. Inquire for a video walkthrough but happy to show in person.