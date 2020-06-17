All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

532 North Ogden Avenue

532 North Ogden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

532 North Ogden Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
6-month minimum lease. The home can be rented unfurnished for $2500 or fully furnished for $2800. Beautiful and recently renovated 3bedroom/2bathroom home in River West with one included exterior parking space. Walking distance to West Loop restaurants, public transportation, shops, and bars. Condo quality finishes throughout with high ceilings, dark stained hardwood floors, open concept kitchen with high-end cabinetry, quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. This unit also features full-sized, stackable laundry in the unit. The master bath is a standout with dual vanity and walk-in shower. One exterior parking space included in the monthly rental rate. 1 Month equivalent security deposit. Inquire for a video walkthrough but happy to show in person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 North Ogden Avenue have any available units?
532 North Ogden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 532 North Ogden Avenue have?
Some of 532 North Ogden Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 North Ogden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
532 North Ogden Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 North Ogden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 532 North Ogden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 532 North Ogden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 532 North Ogden Avenue does offer parking.
Does 532 North Ogden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 532 North Ogden Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 North Ogden Avenue have a pool?
No, 532 North Ogden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 532 North Ogden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 532 North Ogden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 532 North Ogden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 532 North Ogden Avenue has units with dishwashers.
