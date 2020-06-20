5307 West Montrose Avenue

Amenities

Super spacious 3 bed/1 bath Portage Park apartment for rent! Beautiful original woodwork, hardwood flooring and ready for you to call it home! Hot location on Montrose ave, walking distance to public transportation, Montrose Deli, Walgreens and so much more! Nestled between Portage and Jefferson Park, an excellent place to call home. 4 minute drive to Jewel Osco/ Starbucks on Lawrence Ave. Free Laundry in the basement and 1 garage spot available. Pet friendly up to 50LBS, renters insurance required. $500 non-refundable move-in fee per adult over 18.