Chicago, IL
5307 West Montrose Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:14 AM

5307 West Montrose Avenue

5307 West Montrose Avenue · (312) 265-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5307 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago, IL 60641
Portage Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Super spacious 3 bed/1 bath Portage Park apartment for rent! Beautiful original woodwork, hardwood flooring and ready for you to call it home! Hot location on Montrose ave, walking distance to public transportation, Montrose Deli, Walgreens and so much more! Nestled between Portage and Jefferson Park, an excellent place to call home. 4 minute drive to Jewel Osco/ Starbucks on Lawrence Ave. Free Laundry in the basement and 1 garage spot available. Pet friendly up to 50LBS, renters insurance required. $500 non-refundable move-in fee per adult over 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5307 West Montrose Avenue have any available units?
5307 West Montrose Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 5307 West Montrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5307 West Montrose Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5307 West Montrose Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5307 West Montrose Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5307 West Montrose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5307 West Montrose Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5307 West Montrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5307 West Montrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5307 West Montrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 5307 West Montrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5307 West Montrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5307 West Montrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5307 West Montrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5307 West Montrose Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5307 West Montrose Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5307 West Montrose Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
