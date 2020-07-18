All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

530 North LAKE SHORE Drive

530 North Lake Shore Drive · (312) 925-7668
Location

530 North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1702 · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
IN-PERSON SHOWINGS ALLOWED. LIMIT 4, SELF-PROVIDED PPE REQUIRED. Elegant, luxury building with a Lake Shore Drive address. Super spacious one bedroom: large closets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, HUGE balcony with stunning lake, beach, park and city views, in unit washer/dryer. Master bath and powder room feature spa like finishes: double vanity in master, separate glass shower stall, tub. Parking Additional $250 per mo. 8 FREE guest parking spaces! Walk to everything Mich Ave, lakefront, dining, etc. The building enjoys a beautiful large roof deck, fitness center, community room, business center, dog run, large storage lockers and bike room. Heat, AC, gas, cable, internet are included in the rent. Available Furnished or Unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 North LAKE SHORE Drive have any available units?
530 North LAKE SHORE Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 North LAKE SHORE Drive have?
Some of 530 North LAKE SHORE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 North LAKE SHORE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
530 North LAKE SHORE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 North LAKE SHORE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 North LAKE SHORE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 530 North LAKE SHORE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 530 North LAKE SHORE Drive offers parking.
Does 530 North LAKE SHORE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 530 North LAKE SHORE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 North LAKE SHORE Drive have a pool?
No, 530 North LAKE SHORE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 530 North LAKE SHORE Drive have accessible units?
No, 530 North LAKE SHORE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 530 North LAKE SHORE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 North LAKE SHORE Drive has units with dishwashers.
