530 North LAKE SHORE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking bike storage garage guest parking hot tub internet access

IN-PERSON SHOWINGS ALLOWED. LIMIT 4, SELF-PROVIDED PPE REQUIRED. Elegant, luxury building with a Lake Shore Drive address. Super spacious one bedroom: large closets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, HUGE balcony with stunning lake, beach, park and city views, in unit washer/dryer. Master bath and powder room feature spa like finishes: double vanity in master, separate glass shower stall, tub. Parking Additional $250 per mo. 8 FREE guest parking spaces! Walk to everything Mich Ave, lakefront, dining, etc. The building enjoys a beautiful large roof deck, fitness center, community room, business center, dog run, large storage lockers and bike room. Heat, AC, gas, cable, internet are included in the rent. Available Furnished or Unfurnished.