5211 North East River Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

RARE TO FIND LARGE, 2 BEDROOM UNIT ON TOP FLOOR. ALL NICE SIZE ROOMS WITH LARGE CLOSETS. REMODELED BATH, HUGE EAT-IN KITCHEN, REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, LAUNDRY ON THE FIRST FLOOR, 2 STORAGES,1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPOT, MORE ON THE STREET IF NEEDED... HEAT, WATER, COOKING GAS INCLUDED. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC. WELL MAINTAINED BUILDING. EXCELLENT LOCATION. CONVENIENT TO O'HARE, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, SCHOOL, SHOPPING, AND FOREST PRESERVE... WON'T BE DISAPOINTED...CALL KRYSTYNA FOR SHOWINGS OR MORE INFO...CREDIT AND BACKGROUND WILL BE CHECKED...ALL OVER 18 YEARS OLD NEEDS TO APPLY...