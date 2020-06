Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator bbq/grill hot tub

Avail Now | Drenched in historic significance, this property was once the home of Franklin Delano Roosevelt's family | No apartment in this building is the same | Rooftop deck with grills and seating. Offers a beautiful oasis with neighborhood views | Mariano's Flagship supermarket is 1 block away. Wellington EL is 2 city blocks away | Floorplan is attached | Photos are of the actual apartment |Located on the 5th floor with West exposure | Pets welcome with additional fees. Sorry, no aggressive breeds | Location: the most convenient location in Lakeview East. All that makes Lakeview East so amazing is right at your fingertips. Due to the current global situation, we are offering 1 MONTH FREE on a 15 month term. A detailed video tour is available.