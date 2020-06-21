513 W Belmont Ave

Amenities

New, Condo Quality!. Pet Friendly! Steps to Lake. - Property Id: 295966



Take a look at this 1 bed, 1 bath available in Lakeview! Features include hardwood floors throughout, custom mosaic backsplash in the kitchen, slate colored quartz countertops, custom 42" white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave, tons of closet space, track lighting, and custom back with slate floors and subway tile. There is laundry in the building for your convenience. Cats and dogs are welcome! Just blocks to the Lake! Photos may be of a similar unit.



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295966

