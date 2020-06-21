All apartments in Chicago
513 W Belmont Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

513 W Belmont Ave

513 West Belmont Avenue · (312) 687-3503
Location

513 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1595 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New, Condo Quality!. Pet Friendly! Steps to Lake. - Property Id: 295966

Take a look at this 1 bed, 1 bath available in Lakeview! Features include hardwood floors throughout, custom mosaic backsplash in the kitchen, slate colored quartz countertops, custom 42" white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave, tons of closet space, track lighting, and custom back with slate floors and subway tile. There is laundry in the building for your convenience. Cats and dogs are welcome! Just blocks to the Lake! Photos may be of a similar unit.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295966
Property Id 295966

(RLNE5839443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 W Belmont Ave have any available units?
513 W Belmont Ave has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 W Belmont Ave have?
Some of 513 W Belmont Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 W Belmont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
513 W Belmont Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 W Belmont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 W Belmont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 513 W Belmont Ave offer parking?
No, 513 W Belmont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 513 W Belmont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 W Belmont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 W Belmont Ave have a pool?
No, 513 W Belmont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 513 W Belmont Ave have accessible units?
No, 513 W Belmont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 513 W Belmont Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 W Belmont Ave has units with dishwashers.
