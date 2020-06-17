5056 North Marine Drive

Amenities

WOW park and lake views from extra large one elegant one bedroom. Come Home to this enormous 1 Bedroom in the famed Art Deco building featured in the "2017 OH Chicago" tour. As you step in, you'll notice floods of natural light. Large living room flows into a dining room(or office) with enough space to support any decorator's ideas. The unique layout speaks to the 1940 era, but still has closets galore and a king size master bedroom. If size is what you're looking for, look no further! The Amenities in this Art Deco building include a gym, storage, bike room, great cable/high speed internet(250mbps), beautifully landscaped courtyard with brilliant fountain, a doorman to greet you and accept packages, and card system laundry in EACH tier. **MARGATE PARK has all you desire with it's proximity to Argyle street shopping, the Bryn Mawr historical district, Hollywood Beach and Andersonville. Wanna head to downtown? Just take the express 147 or CTA