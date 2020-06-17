All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 5056 North Marine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5056 North Marine Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:30 PM

5056 North Marine Drive

5056 North Marine Drive · (773) 281-8844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5056 North Marine Drive, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6A · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
doorman
bike storage
courtyard
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
gym
bike storage
internet access
WOW park and lake views from extra large one elegant one bedroom. Come Home to this enormous 1 Bedroom in the famed Art Deco building featured in the "2017 OH Chicago" tour. As you step in, you'll notice floods of natural light. Large living room flows into a dining room(or office) with enough space to support any decorator's ideas. The unique layout speaks to the 1940 era, but still has closets galore and a king size master bedroom. If size is what you're looking for, look no further! The Amenities in this Art Deco building include a gym, storage, bike room, great cable/high speed internet(250mbps), beautifully landscaped courtyard with brilliant fountain, a doorman to greet you and accept packages, and card system laundry in EACH tier. **MARGATE PARK has all you desire with it's proximity to Argyle street shopping, the Bryn Mawr historical district, Hollywood Beach and Andersonville. Wanna head to downtown? Just take the express 147 or CTA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5056 North Marine Drive have any available units?
5056 North Marine Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5056 North Marine Drive have?
Some of 5056 North Marine Drive's amenities include gym, doorman, and bike storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5056 North Marine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5056 North Marine Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5056 North Marine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5056 North Marine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5056 North Marine Drive offer parking?
No, 5056 North Marine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5056 North Marine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5056 North Marine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5056 North Marine Drive have a pool?
No, 5056 North Marine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5056 North Marine Drive have accessible units?
No, 5056 North Marine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5056 North Marine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5056 North Marine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5056 North Marine Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5706 S Blackstone Ave
5706 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
Lakeview 3200
3218 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60626
5202-5210 S. Cornell Avenue
5202 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Winthrop Place
6124 N Winthrop Ave
Chicago, IL 60660
Foster & Damen
5208 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
742 West Fullerton
742 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
7028 S Clyde
7028 S Clyde Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
1849-51 W Cornelia / 3449-55 N Wolcott
1849 W Cornelia Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity