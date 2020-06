Amenities

Don't Miss Out! Awesome Studio Apartment Available in Heart of East Lakeview! Sunny studio apartment in beautiful Lakeview building! Unit features hardwood floors, ceiling fans, great natural light, good closet space, separate kitchen. Fantastic location just off the Lake! Easy access to public transportation, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.