All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 5030 N Springfield Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5030 N Springfield Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

5030 N Springfield Ave

5030 North Springfield Avenue · (312) 307-6616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5030 North Springfield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1050 · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
$1050 / 1br - HEAT, WATER AND COOKING GAS INCLUDED - Property Id: 119072

Rent: 1050 / Month
Beds: 1
Bath: 1
Pet: Pet Friendly
Rent Includes:: Heat, Gas, Hot Water

5030 North SPRINGFIELD

- HEAT, COOKING GAS AND WATER INCLUDED
- PETS WELCOME UP TO 35 LBS MAX
- HARDWOOD FLOORS
- LAUNDRY IN BUILDING
- 1 MILE TO NORTH PARK UNIVERSITY

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5030-n-springfield-ave-chicago-il/119072
Property Id 119072

(RLNE5965540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5030 N Springfield Ave have any available units?
5030 N Springfield Ave has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5030 N Springfield Ave have?
Some of 5030 N Springfield Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5030 N Springfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5030 N Springfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5030 N Springfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5030 N Springfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5030 N Springfield Ave offer parking?
No, 5030 N Springfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5030 N Springfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5030 N Springfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5030 N Springfield Ave have a pool?
No, 5030 N Springfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5030 N Springfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 5030 N Springfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5030 N Springfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5030 N Springfield Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5030 N Springfield Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5053 S. Ellis Avenue
5053 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1824 N Paulina
1824 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60622
Ravenswood Terrace
1801 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
5045-61 North Damen Avenue
5045 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
Foster & Damen
5208 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
1919-31 W Winona
1919 West Winona Street
Chicago, IL 60640
2157 North Damen
2157 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Reside on Irving Park
725 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity