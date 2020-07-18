Amenities
$1050 / 1br - Property Id: 119072
Rent: 1050 / Month
Beds: 1
Bath: 1
Pet: Pet Friendly
Rent Includes:: Heat, Gas, Hot Water
5030 North SPRINGFIELD
- HEAT, COOKING GAS AND WATER INCLUDED
- PETS WELCOME UP TO 35 LBS MAX
- HARDWOOD FLOORS
- LAUNDRY IN BUILDING
- 1 MILE TO NORTH PARK UNIVERSITY
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5030-n-springfield-ave-chicago-il/119072
