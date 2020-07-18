Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

$1050 / 1br - HEAT, WATER AND COOKING GAS INCLUDED - Property Id: 119072



Rent: 1050 / Month

Beds: 1

Bath: 1

Pet: Pet Friendly

Rent Includes:: Heat, Gas, Hot Water



5030 North SPRINGFIELD



- HEAT, COOKING GAS AND WATER INCLUDED

- PETS WELCOME UP TO 35 LBS MAX

- HARDWOOD FLOORS

- LAUNDRY IN BUILDING

- 1 MILE TO NORTH PARK UNIVERSITY



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING



Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)

Landstar Realty Group

312-307-6616



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5030-n-springfield-ave-chicago-il/119072

Property Id 119072



(RLNE5965540)