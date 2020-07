Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel

5027 w Sunnyside - Property Id: 80800



3 bright contemporary bedrooms

Walking distance to the BLUE line train station and park.



NEWER Kitchen stainless appliances, granite counters

42 inch cabinets



Elegant Dining Room with chandelier



Modern bathroom, high-end faucets and hardware

All new Contemporary porcelain tiles in bathroom and kitchen



Large front Living Room with great natural light and windows!



All wood floors throughout the house and kitchen .



Easy street parking - Quiet one way street



minutes away from 90/94 Expressway, 2 minutes



walking distance to shopping area.

Bus stop right down the street



10 min to old Orchard Mall

15-20 minutes to downtown

15 min to Ohare

10 min to North Park University & Northeastern University



Sorry no pets

